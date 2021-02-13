Two CPD officers injured in head-on crash on Northwest Side

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured in a head-on collision in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a squad car was traveling southbound responding to an emergency in the 3700 block of North Cicero Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m. when a Nissan Altima failed to yield to the right of way and collided head-on with the squad car.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Altima refused medical attention on the scene, and was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.