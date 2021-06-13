Two CPD officers hospitalized following West Side crash

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to police.

Police said officers were responding to a man with a gun call in the 5100 block of West Madison Street just before 3:25 a.m. when their car was struck by a vehicle.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.

There is currently no further information available.