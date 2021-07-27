Twitter’s beloved ‘Chicago Party Aunt’ gets animated Netflix series

CHICAGO — From Twitter to Netflix — the beloved “Chicago Party Aunt” is getting her own series.

The streaming service announced the new adult animated comedy will premiere on Sept. 17, from Titmouse, the same studio behind Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

The 16-episode series was inspired by the Twitter account’s blunt and boozy persona, “Chicago Party Aunt” — which is the fictional creation of Chicago sketch and improv veteran Chris Witaske.

Until now, Witaske has long remained anonymous as the person behind the account, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The comedy will star Second City veteran Lauren Ash as “Diane Dunbrowski” — AKA: the Chicago Party Aunt, whose mantra is, “If life gives you lemons, turn that **** into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”

Additional voice cast members include Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, and Witaske.

“Chicago Party Aunt” is created by Witaske, Barinholtz, and Rich.