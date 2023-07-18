CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday with some hazy conditions. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. High: 81/75 lakeside.

Mostly clear skies tonight and comfortable. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low 63, 50s in the suburbs

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and muggier. Chance of isolated PM showers/t-storms late in the evening. ESE 5-15 mph. High 86, near 80 by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a possible showers/t’storms again on Thursday– and temps warm to the mid to upper 80s. More sunshine and a bit cooler on Thu/Fri/Sat with highs in the seasonal mid to low 80s. Chance of showers comes back on Sunday.

