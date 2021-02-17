TSA intercepts three guns at O’Hare since Saturday

CHICAGO — Since Saturday, three guns have been confiscated at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA says Chicago Police Department was contacted for all incidents and criminal charges may be pending. Officials said the following:

Saturday, Feb. 13: A .38 revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition was caught in a checkpoint X-ray machine.

Monday, Feb. 15: A firearm and ammunition in a carry-on bag were stopped by a TSA officer at a X-ray checkpoint.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: A loaded 9mm firearm in a carry-on bag was stopped at a checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA used these incidents to remind flyers that a first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is typically $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any “aggravating circumstances.”

The fines applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits, officials added.