CHICAGO — Locals planning to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday will have plenty of company, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The agency expects to set a record for screening passengers on Thanksgiving weekend, specifically Sunday, Nov. 26, as 2.9 million people are predicted to pass through the nation’s airports. Historically, the three busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

As a result, the TSA is projected to screen:

2.6 million passengers on Tuesday, Nov. 21

2.7 million passengers on Wednesday, Nov. 22

2.9 million passengers on Sunday, Nov, 26

Thanksgiving weekend travel should surpass the current record for the heaviest passenger screening volume in TSA history, set on Friday, June 30.

Starting Friday, Nov. 17, through the holiday period ending on Tuesday, Nov. 28, the TSA estimates its checkpoints will handle 30 million passengers.

“We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are ready for the anticipated volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are prepared for this busy holiday travel season.”