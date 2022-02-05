‘Try to live good’ and a shot of tequila: Chicago woman celebrates 109th birthday

West Side community celebrates woman's birthday with well wishes and greetings

CHICAGO — Dolores Quiroz marked a monumental birthday this week.

She turned 109-years-old on February 3.

On Saturday, her community celebrated her.

Friends, family and neighbors came to her West Side door to share their love and appreciation.

They wished her well, sang her “Happy Birthday” and showered her with gifts.

Her eldest daughter Dolores Quiroz Jr said she is thankful her mother is still alive and well.

“She doesn’t look it. She doesn’t act it,” she said. “She has a very wonderful attitude about life. Always encouraging to the family the grandkids. We adore her.”

Quiroz has four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was born February 3, 1913 in California and her family said she originally wanted to be a nun. But her large family moved to Mexico and needed her to work.

She would later earn a teaching degree and teach at an elementary school for 12 years.

She says her secret to good health and a long life is to “try to live good.”

But her family says there’s something else.

“Did she tell you she has a shot of tequila once and a while? Yes, she does. I’m not teasing you. It’s true,” Dolores Quiroz Jr said

The family says they’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration.