Truck crashes into pedestrian in Logan Square, charges pending against driver

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was arrested after police said he hit a woman with a pickup truck in the Logan Square neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard.

The woman, of an unknown age, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition is unknown.

Police said charges against the 57-year-old man are currently pending. Police could not confirm if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.