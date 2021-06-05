Trolley tour offers unique, historical view into Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — On a great day to get out and see different parts of the city, a group of Chicago residents is not only getting to know their neighborhood, but is giving the opportunity for younger Chicago residents to see the world.

On a tour close to home, the trolley takes several stops at food-related locations vital to the West Side’s history.

Churches were also a part of the tour, with the rich history of activism on Chicago’s West Side also being highlighted, with education on the life of the late Fred Hampton Jr.

The tour, operated by Crystal Dyer’s travel agency has typically taken Chicagoans around the globe. A Ghana trip is slated for the near future.

Tickets for upcoming tours can be found here.