Tribune staffers, supporters rally against Alden Global Capital

Rallies were held Saturday to save the Tribune from a hedge fund.

From the Freedom Center in Chicago to other sites around the country, newspaper journalists and their supporters united to make one final way cry.

Tribune’s board of directors is set to vote Friday on Alden Global Capital’s more than $630 million dollar offer to buy tribune publishing.

The deal includes a handful of local papers across the country including the Chicago Tribune.

The hedge fund has earned a reputation for gutting newsrooms and in a city like Chicago shrinking newsrooms could mean even more unchecked corruption.

Tribune journalists are hoping a wealthy Good Samaritan will swoop in and save them.