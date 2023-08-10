CHICAGO — One of the first flights from Hawaii landed in Chicago Thursday morning as the deadly fires burn through Hawaii.

Travellers have been trying to evacuate for the last 48 hours but haven’t been able to due to road closures.

An Illinois resident who landed at O’Hare Thursday morning was one of the first travelers to leave Maui as the fire spread throughout the island.

“We had power outage for about 36 hours, there were hurricane winds. It was really bad,” Mark Mautino from Spring Valley, Illinois said.

He and his wife got off the island before the fires spread but road closures kept them close to the resort.

“We went for a walk. We turned the corner and Laianna was just on fire,” Mautino said.

Lahaina Maui, Photo Courtesy of Mark Muatino

At least 36 people have died from the fires. Hurricane Dora winds whipped up brush fires that have now devastated the island.

Some people were fortunate enough to jump in the Pacific Ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

Mautino said it looked like a bomb went off.

Mautino said due to the power outage the resort he was staying at started grilling burgers and chicken to feed guests.

The Hawaiian government has been working with airlines to get as many people out of harms way as possible.

“It was bad. If someone is going the other way, you got to hold your breath,” Mautino said.

Many travelers attempting to leave the airport had to wait 90 minutes to catch a car to reach the airport and get off the island.