Trailblazing Chicago police lieutenant retiring after joining department in 1985

CHICAGO — As we mark Women’s History Month, a trailblazing Chicago Police lieutenant is retiring after 35 years on the job. But, she plans to continue working to spread hope and faith to officers.

“I remember when I was nine,” said Lt. Jeanette Flynn. “One of my dad’s friends said what do you want to be when you grow up? I said I want to be a police officer and he said you can’t be a police officer, they don’t let women do that. My dad turned around and said don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. If that’s what you want to be – he said- you go for it. So, I did.”

Flynn joined the Chicago Police Department in 1985. On Friday, she became the last in her class to retire, following a career where she was often among the first.

“I was the first woman on the tactical team in the 1st District,” said Flynn.

Over the decades, she served in many roles. She says her faith guided her and she has helped to guide other women in the department.

“The stuff she’s passed on to me is immeasurable,” said Sgt. Kristina Knapcik. “She’s a trailblazer, for sure. She’s taught us so much on how to be a good boss, on how to be a good person.”

Flynn turned in her star, but she’s not going far. In a couple of weeks, she plans to start taking classes to enter the chaplain’s ministry.