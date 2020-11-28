Toys for Tots holding drive-thru donation drive in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ill. — A sunny and unseasonably warm day was a gift in itself, as one of the few in-person Toys for Tots collection sites accepted donations Saturday.

American Legion Post 1941 held a drive-thru donation drive this year, hoping to collect 500 or more toys for the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve event.

Donations are down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-thru is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 900 South LaGrange Road, LaGrange, Illinois.

The drive is accepting new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations.