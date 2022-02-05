Toy Mercedes used to call ‘Dibs’ on Chicago South Side

CHICAGO — Whether you love it or hate it, “Dibs” is a Chicago tradition you’re bound to see every time the snow hits, and people use all kinds of stuff to mark their parking spot. But one claimed parking spot on the South Side had drivers doing a double take.

A fancy little red Mercedes was used to to claim a spot near 87th Street and Saginaw Avenue on Friday. A WGN photographer spotted the sweet ride and got a kick out of it.

The thing that made it a true Chicago sight to see? There was a bright orange ticket slapped on the window. But the car’s owner has nothing to worry about because the ticket said, “Have a great day!!!”

Dibs is not sanctioned by the city or the Streets and Sanitation Department. However, residents across the city use items such as lawn chairs, strollers, milk cartons and many other strange things to claim a parking spot they dug out from the snow.