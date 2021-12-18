Toy giveaway event held at Roseland Community Hospital

CHICAGO — Hundreds and hundreds of toys from Santa and his helpers came in as early deliveries in a Roseland toy wonderland Saturday.

Continuing a decade-long tradition, Roseland Community Hospital donated hundreds of toys to nearby Far South Side families.

This year, 600 gifts went out the door from the hospital.

Santa’s helpers include Stephanie Frizzle who purchased gifts for a family in honor of their late son. Antwon Gallion was shot to death in a case of mistaken identity in April 2020.

Families also received coats, hats and gloves at the event, aiming to heal bodies and souls beyond hospital walls.