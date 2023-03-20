CHICAGO — Dozens of chefs from across Chicago teamed up to fundraise through food Monday evening.

Forty-five chefs from some of Chicago’s best restaurants came together at Avli on the Park to help raise money for people in need in the aftermath of last month’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which registered as high as 7.8 on the Richter scale in Turkey and killed more than 50,000 people, while also leaving hundreds of thousands more homeless.

“In the news, stuff goes so fast,” said Guiseppe Tentori of Boka Restaurant Group. “They’re still suffering over there. They need some money, they need help.”

Organized by Chicago Chefs Cook, which organized its first fundraiser benefitting Ukraine after Russia invaded last year, has hosted events for several humanitarian crises before.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the World Central Kitchen, which distributes meals to survivors from the earthquakes and first responders who worked through the disasters.