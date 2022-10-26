CHICAGO — The six finalists in Chicago’s first-ever citywide karaoke competition were announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The finalist will compete for the title of Chicago’s Karaoke Champion on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Park West.

The six finalists are:

Jaleel Amir, 26, Grand Crossing neighborhood

Rashada Dawan, 40, South Shore neighborhood

Brandon Dodson, 35, Rogers Park neighborhood

Lauren “Elle Michelle” Gaines, 40, Galewood neighborhood

Erendira Izguerra, 29, West Lawn neighborhood

Jason E. Jackson, 45, Edgewater neighborhood

The finalists will compete before a panel of judges comprised of local celebrities and music industry professionals.

“The level of talent on display throughout this competition has been remarkable,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “On behalf of the entire city, I want to personally thank each performer for partaking in this event and sharing their gift with us. I am very excited to see what our finalists will do at the finale on November 6.”

The winner will receive $5,000.

The competition was only open to amateurs and contestants must live in Chicago and be at least 21 years old.

For more information, go to: www.chicago.gov. Additionally, the City will livestream the event at Chicago.gov/live.