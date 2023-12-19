CHICAGO — Tommy Sanchez was 23 years old when he died, six years after he began his battle with cancer. Sanchez’s dying wish was to bring smiles to kids in the hospital who couldn’t spend Christmas with their families. Tuesday, his family did just that.

“We dedicate this day to Tommy every year,” said Tom Sanchez, Tommy’s father. “We’ve been doing Tommy’s gifts 11 years now.”

According to the Sanchez family, a festive visitor dressed all in red, with the aid of a small army of little helpers, brought bags and boxes packed with toys to kids at Saint Anthony’s Hospital who can’t come home for Christmas.

The elaborate, warm-hearted display was the brainchild of Tommy Sanchez while he was in the hospital battling Leukemia, before he died in 2013. Friends and family members brought Sanchez gifts while he was at the hospital during the holiday season, and as his final wish, he thought it would be cool to do the same for others after he was gone.

“A few weeks before he died, he said, ‘Mom, I didn’t get to do the wish I wanted to do,'” said Laura Sanchez, Tommy’s mother. “I told him, ‘Don’t worry about it. As long as I’m alive, I’ll do it for you the rest of my life.”

Going on a decade-plus strong, the event has grown into a massive toy drive that brings in thousands of toys for children in hospitals every year.

“We have more than 1000 toys today, probably close to 2000 toys,” Laura Sanchez said Tuesday.

If you’re interested in learning more about Tommy’s Gifts, a Facebook page is set up for the annual event.

“It brings a lot of joy and happiness and smiles to these children,” said Shilpa Signh, Chair of Pediatrics at Saint Anthony’s Hospital.