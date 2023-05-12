CHICAGO —Summer is almost here! And a sure sign that it’s just around the corner is the annual switching on of the Buckingham Fountain in Chicago’s Grant Park!

Our very own Tom Skilling will once again be on hand to kick things off on Saturday May 13.

ComEd and the Chicago Park District join Skilling in celebrating the start of summer with a free event that runs from noon to 3 p.m.

You can take part in activities, live entertainment, fun giveaways, and other special guest appearances!

More information at Switch on Summer’s official site.

