For the last 45 years, WGN employees have just known him as “Tom,” but now we might need to start calling him Doctor Skilling.

Skilling will be receiving an honorary doctorate of science from Northern Illinois University.

The school’s board calls our very own Tom Skilling “a passionate educator, trailblazer, and an advocate for climate awareness.”

He will receive his honorary doctorate degree next fall.

In October, he announce will retire next year after 45 years at WGN. His last day on air will be February 28, 2024.