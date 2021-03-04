Tom Skilling reveals he’s lost 120 pounds on 1 year mark of weight loss journey

CHICAGO — WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling marked the one-year anniversary of his weight loss journey Thursday by revealing he has lost over 100 pounds in the past year.

On March 4, 2020, Skilling began his weight loss journey at Northwestern Hospital and underwent gastric bypass surgery.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but I’ll tell you, I’m so grateful to have made it,” Skilling said in the Facebook post.

He said a year ago he weighed 292 pounds, and Thursday morning weighed in at 172 pounds. A total of 120 pounds lost in the past year!

Skilling says his diabetes is gone and his cholesterol is the lowest it’s ever been.

Way to go, Skilling! You are an inspiration to us all.