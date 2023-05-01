SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Over the weekend, WGN’s Tom Skilling was honored with the 2023 Order of Lincoln in Springfield.

Since 1964, the Order of Lincoln honors Illinois residents who uplift communities in the state with their work.

Skilling was among several receiving the awards announced by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“What an honor,” Skilling said in a Facebook post. “And how amazing to meet so many of our fellow Illinoisans including the Governor and First Lady and members of the Academy from across the state.

Other laureates honored included His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Karen Hasara

John W. Rogers Jr, Jayne Carr Thompson and Paula Wolff.

You can watch the entire ceremony on Lincoln Academy of Illinois’ YouTube page