CHICAGO — Tom Brady is once again proving why he is the G.O.A.T.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback sent a video message to Chicago police officer Dan Golden, 32, who was shot in the back while trying to break up a fight at a Beverly-area bar last Saturday.

“What’s up, Danny? So sorry to hear about what you’re going through and just know we’re thinking about you. Appreciate all your hard work and commitment to service,” Brady says in the 19-second clip. “I know you’ll get through it. It’s going to make you tougher, it’s going to make you stronger and we’re all pulling for you. Take care.”

St. Rita High School shared Brady’s message through their Facebook page. Golden was a graduate in 2009.

A GoFundMe has been created for the now paralyzed officer. Anyone interested may also donate to the Patrolman’s Federal Credit Union.

Photo of Officer Danny Golden with his fiancé. (Courtesy: Family)

Three men face charges in connection with the shooting.