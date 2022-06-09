CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl was killed in an accident involving a bicycle and semi truck in Uptown.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of W. Leland.

Police said the toddler was on the back of a bicycle being operated by an adult woman. The girl and woman were traveling in the same direction as a semi-truck when the woman lost control of the bicycle and collided with the semi’s cab

According to police, the bike fell to the ground and the 3-year-old was struck by the truck.

The toddler was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother was not injured, according to fire officials.

Police are investigating the incident.