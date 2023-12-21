CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help to identify a child found alone on the city’s South Side.

Police said the toddler, who appears to be 2 or 3-years-old, was seen walking alone in the 100 block of West 107th Street in the Roseland neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The child is described to be about 31 pounds with dark brown straight hair, light complexion, hazel eyes and was found without shoes or pants. The toddler only speaks Spanish.

According to police, he was transported to Roseland Hospital for a medical evaluation where doctors found him to be healthy with no signs of physical abuse.

Anyone who recognizes the child or has any information that would assist in locating his parents, please call 911 or contact the Area Two Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.