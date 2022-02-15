Toddler found walking alone in Englewood

CHICAGO — A young girl was found alone outside in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone called police to say they saw the toddler, between the ages of 2 and 4, standing on a sidewalk on the 600 block of West 71st Street. She was fully clothed and was wearing a jacket and a hat.

The girl was not injured but was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Her parents or guardians have not been located.

Area One detectives are investigating. No further information was provided.