Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A parent has been located of a child found in Park Ridge, police say.

According to the Park Ridge Police Department, the boy — approximately 2-3 years old — was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Dee and Oakton.

As of 8:40 a.m., police have located the boy’s parent.

No further information was provided at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Park Ridge police at: 847-318-5252.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.