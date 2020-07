HAMMOND, In. — A toddler was critically injured in a shooting in Hammond, Indiana.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kennedy Crossing Apartments of 169th Street.

Police said a woman and her daughter were in a car, when the child was struck. The mother was not injured.

The girl, believed to be about 2-years-old, is in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.