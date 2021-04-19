Toddler critically injured in Lake Shore Drive shooting is ‘alert and active’, hospital says

CHICAGO — The 22-month-old boy who was injured in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive earlier this month is “alert and active,” according to doctors.

Kayden Swann was shot in the head April 6 during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive.

The boy was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

During a press conference Monday, a Lurie doctor said that after two weeks of intensive care treatment, Kayden is is “breathing on his own with support.”

“After over two weeks of intensive care treatment, Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, has been extubated and is breathing on his own with support. He has been transferred out of our pediatric intensive care unit. Kayden is moving spontaneously and continues to be very responsive to treatment, is alert and active. We are optimistic for his continued recovery. We are thrilled to report this very good outcome after such a serious head injury. He continues on a very positive trajectory, and I expect him to have a great road ahead. I am grateful to the expert surgeons, doctors, nurses and therapists that provided round the clock trauma care to Kayden. Additionally, thankful to our team of social workers and family services staff for providing support to Kayden’s family during this difficult time. This is extremely good news for Kayden and his family, and for all of us as we wrestle with continued incidents of gun violence.” Marcelo Malakooti, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit , Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

