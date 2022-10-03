CHICAGO — A 15-month-old toddler is dead following a hit-and-run on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to police.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of N. Pulaski and learned that the toddler was not safely secured in the backseat of a white Toyota Rav 4. Police said the male toddler managed to exit the vehicle and walk onto the street.

A pick-up truck struck the toddler and did not stop at the scene, police added.

First responders rushed the boy to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information can reach CPD at (312) 746-6000 or may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.