CHICAGO — A toddler is in critical condition after falling from a high rise balcony on the South Side Tuesday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the 500 block of East 33rd Place on the report of a person who fell.

The Chicago Fire Department found a small toddler, believed to be a girl, who fell from a balcony. Authorities did not say what floor she fell from.

The toddler was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

