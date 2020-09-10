Toddler apparently drowns in his family’s swimming pool

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a southern Illinois toddler apparently drowned in his family’s swimming pool after he awoke while sleeping in a room with his mother, wandered outside and entered the pool.

Twenty-three-month-old Bryce W. Coleman was found unresponsive Wednesday morning in the pool by his mother after she awoke and couldn’t find him.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that deputies arrived at the family’s St. Clair County home near Belleville and found relatives performing CPR on the child, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy apparently awoke while sleeping in a room with his mother, wandered off and entered the pool.