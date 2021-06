LISLE, Ill. — The popular Lisle Garden Gait walk is back this year after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The Lisle’s Women’s Club added new gardens to the lineup this year to welcome back customers.

The Garden Gait tour takes place from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

It begins at the museums at Lisle Station Park.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the walk.