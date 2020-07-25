Tip from WGN viewers leads to arrest of suburban fugitive in Indonesia

CHICAGO — US Marshals have apprehended a Woodridge man accused of swindling thousands from women he met online off a tip from WGN viewers.

Marcus Beam was indicted in January on several charges, including nine counts of wire fraud. Authorities said he went on the run earlier this year.

Beam allegedly told women he met on dating sites he owned a Chicago investment firm.

Authorities said he convinced them into give him money, claiming he’d invest into companies like Uber and Lyft.

Instead, US Marshals said Beam spent the money on himself.

On Thursday, Beam was apprehended in Bali, Indonesia.

Sources said investigators did not consider Indonesia as a location Beam was allegedly located in until a tip from WGN viewers.

“On 23 July 2020, Marcus BEAM was arrested in Bali, Indonesia based on a joint international fugitive investigation involving the United States Marshals Service Chicago Office, the Indonesia National Police and the Bali Regional Police. WGN viewers who came forward with information assisted Law Enforcement and led to the capture of Beam. Beam is awaiting repatriation back to the United States.”