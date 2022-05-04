TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Tinley Park officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday regarding the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Police said Mia Maro was found dead in the lower level of a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street Sunday evening.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives identified a person of interest, who they say is not a threat to the community.

Maro was a senior at Victor Andrew High School and just weeks away from graduating. The school’s principal sent a message to students saying counselors and social workers will be available to them all week.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for her funeral services.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz and Police Chief Matthew Walsh are scheduled to hold a news conference to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station 47.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.