TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Tinley Park officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday regarding the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Police said Mia Maro was found dead in the lower level of a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street Sunday evening.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives identified a person of interest, who they say is not a threat to the community. 

Maro was a senior at Victor Andrew High School and just weeks away from graduating. The school’s principal sent a message to students saying counselors and social workers will be available to them all week.

GoFundMe has been created to help pay for her funeral services.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz and Police Chief Matthew Walsh are scheduled to hold a news conference to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station 47.

