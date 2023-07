CHICAGO — Country music singer Tim McGraw announced Friday his 2024 “Standing Room Only” tour.

The 33-city tour will kick off in March of next year — and includes a stop at Chicago’s United Center on May 31.

The “Standing Room Only” arena tour, which is named after McGraw’s upcoming album, will feature special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Fans can go to timmcgraw.com to sign up for notifications.