Three shot and killed in Evanston over the past four days; police say violence may be gang-related

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police are investigating the third fatal shooting there in the past four days Sunday.

The Evanston Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue.

First responders found a shooting victim at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. According to officials, the victim would have turned 30 years old tomorrow.

This is the third fatal shooting of the past four days in Evanston, highly unusual in a city that doesn’t normally see that type of violence.

Police are not releasing any other information about the shooting right now, but they do believe it may be connected to another fatal shooting that happened nearby on Saturday night. In that shooting, 21-year-old Deshawn Thomas lost his life.

And on Thursday, there was an early morning shooting near the Howard Street Red Line station that left a 20-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old injured. Police say they believe all this violence is gang-related.

“It’s certainly a concern for the community and for us here at the police department, but I want citizens to rest assured we’re putting our manpower out to do the best job we can and making sure this violence stops,” said Demitrous Cook, Evanston Chief of Police.