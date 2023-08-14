CHICAGO — During a press conference at city hall on Monday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced Chicago Police Chief Larry Snelling as his choice for the department’s next superintendent.

“He will build upon his three decades of service, most recently, of course, as Chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, after rising through the ranks of this department,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor says Snelling is a proven leader with an impressive reputation and resume who will unify CPD and ensure Chicagoans are safe.

“We will work together to continue to build the partnerships that ensure every single voice is heard, that every resident feels safe and those who are most impacted by crime in our city have a seat at the table in influencing the solutions that our communities deserve,” Johnson said.

Snelling, a lifelong South Sider, says he is eager to begin his new role.

“Every member of this city has to be a stakeholder and I’m willing to sit down, have a conversation with anybody and everybody within this city, to work together to resolve some of the issues that we have and make this city as safe as we can possibly make it,” Chief Snelling said.

The Englewood High School and DePaul University Graduate started out as a patrol officer in Englewood in 1992. Chief Snelling is a former commander of the district, Trained recruits at the academy and designed the latest use of force training model.

Snelling, who has been the Chief of Counterterrorism since 2022, credits a special mentor for believing in him and pushing him to his ultimate success.

“Superintendent Fred Waller saw some things in me that I probably didn’t see in myself, and he pushed me towards those things,” Snelling said.

The newly created Civilian Oversight Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) conducted an extensive nationwide search to replace David Brown, who resigned after former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost re-election in February of 2023. More than fifty people applied for the job and Snelling came out on top.

“He has demonstrated the kind of leadership that our department and our city need today,” said Anthony Driver Jr. from the CCPSA. “People all over the city have attested to his abilities and his commitment to the City of Chicago.”

Tuesday’s announcement doesn’t make it official, before he can take over, Snelling is facing at least one public hearing and the city council will need to vote on his appointment.

If approved by the city council, Snelling says his top priorities as superintendent are officer wellness and training, tackling violent crimes and improving community relations.