Three critically injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three men are in critical condition following a shooting in a residential building on Chicago’ s South Side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the three men were shot in the hallway of a residential building in the 6400 block of South King Drive just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the back and left side of the body.

A 42-year-old man was struck twice on the left arm and a 20-year-old man was struck in the right arm pit and leg.

All three victims were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The victims were unable to provide information to detectives due to the severity of their injuries.

The incident is under investigation and no one is in custody.