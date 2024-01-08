CHICAGO — Three Chicago Police Department officers were hurt after a speeding driver lost control and crashed into their squad car overnight in the Burnside neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

According to police, just after 1 a.m. Monday, a driver traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on E. 95th St. attempted to turn south onto S. Cottage Grove Ave. A CPD squad car was stopped at the light there, facing north, when the speeding vehicle lost control and hit the squad car.

Police say three officers were transported to local area hospitals, one suffering a broken pelvis. The others were taken for neck and back pain, and all three are in stable condition.

The driver was also transported to University of Chicago hospital in good condition and will be issued citations.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No further information is available at this time.