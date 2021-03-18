Three children rescued in South Side apartment fire

CHICAGO — Three children were injured in an apartment fire in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood, according to Fire officials.

Fire officials said the rescue happened in the third-floor apartment of a complex near the intersection of 61st Street and Wabash Avenue.

The three children were home alone during the rescue, with one child throwing a mattress out of a third floor window to help rescue themselves.

A 10-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old boy were all rescued by Chicago Fire and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where all are listed in stable condition.

Fire officials said other residents in the building were warned of the fire risk and that there is no indication of what caused this fire.