AURORA, Ill. — Three Aurora brothers are in custody in connection with a Nov. 29 shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Francisco Perez, Ismael Perez and their 16-year-old brother are facing several felony charges including attempted murder in a shooting police said was gang-related.

Prosecutors say the brothers fired over 50 shots at a man just after 3:15 a.m. last Sunday in the 800 block of Claim Street.

The 16-year-old brother will be tried as an adult.