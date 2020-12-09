Three arrested after crime spree across Indiana and Illinois

KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) Nine locations in one week – three people have been arrested for their roles in a crime spree that included robbing seven locations in just over four hours. Amber Nunley, Steven Williams and Tangela Winemiller are facing various charges in these cases.

It all started around 1:20 a.m. on November 22 when a woman wearing all black and holding a gun, and a man wearing black clothes with red shoes, walked into a convenience store in Casey, Illinois. Over the next 4 and a half hours, they would move to Terre Haute, Indiana where they hit several more businesses – some within 3 to 5 minutes of each other. Authorities say they got away in a black vehicle which was driven by a getaway driver.

Their crime spree picked up again a few days later on November 27. This time the pair robbed a business in Mt. Carmel, Illinois and possibly one in Grayville. This time they were seen on surveillance video leaving in a white Ford truck.

The next day, a woman walked into a convenience store in Sullivan, Indiana with a gun. The clerk wouldn’t give into the woman’s orders, so the woman left in a white truck.

A few days later, a deputy in Knox County with a sharp eye was watching the video from Sullivan, Indiana and recognized the woman as Amber Nunley. That deputy paid a visit to Nunley’s home in Oaktown where he noticed a white Ford truck parked outside. He later saw a man wearing red shoes. The deputy recognized that man as Nunley’s boyfriend, Steven Williams.

Williams was arrested in connection to the theft of the truck. Authorities believe Williams and Nunley committed the series of robberies. Winemiller was arrested Tuesday. Troopers say she rented the black car involved in the Terre Haute robberies and believe she was the getaway driver.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: