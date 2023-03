CHICAGO — The Chicago Polar Plunge is taking place once again Sunday to help raise money for Special Olympics Chicago.

Nearly 4,000 people will brave the cold water for a good cause starting around 10 a.m.

Last year’s event brought in more than 4,000 participants and hundreds of spectators.

The money raised will support thousands of Special Olympians who compete year-round in Chicago.

Crews from the Chicago Fire Department will be in the water ready to keep people safe as they take the plunge.