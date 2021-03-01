Thousands of CPS students welcomed back to classroom Monday

CHICAGO — After many months of staring at a screen, most CPS elementary school kids returned to the classroom Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it a big day for the city’s journey to recovery.

For tens of thousands of CPS kindergarten through fifth graders, it was a sense of normalcy.

Eric Donnelly’s kindergartener was one of the many who returned. The father said his daughter’s return to the classroom was filled with excitement.

“She was really happy to see some of her friends that she’s been seeing all year, so it’s a big deal for her,” Donnelly said.

Some parents, who worried about the reopening, said they would take part in a “Sick-Out” as a protest. But Sharon Bosto said she felt fine sending her child back.

“We’re super confident that things will go smoothy,” Bosto said. “I think CPS has put a lot of good things in place.”

At Hawthorne Scholastic Academy in Lakeview, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson marked the occasion.

“Seeing kids back in school for the first time after a year is something that warms my heart,” Dr. Jackson said.

Mayor Lightfoot echoed those sentiments.

“Driving here this morning, I saw young kids skipping ahead of their parents with excitement about coming back to school and that really got me going,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

The mayor says the district spent $100 million to ensure classrooms were ready for students’ return and vaccines have been offered to thousands of employees. The declaration comes after multiple delays and a fight over health and safety with the Chicago Teachers Union highlighted the last few months for Chicago Public Schools.

On Monday, the union criticized the mayor and CEO Jackson on Twitter.

“The mayor and CPS leadership really need to stop staging these photo ops in classrooms with students. It’s unnecessary and extremely disruptive, especially as students and staff are trying to have a smooth transition back to in-person instruction,” the CTU account said.

Pushing back, the mayor says reopening is about giving students who are falling behind an opportunity.

“This isn’t a struggle between two sides,” Lightfoot said. “This is a struggle for the fate of our children.”