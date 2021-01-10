Thousands of CPS students set to return to class Monday, as objections from teachers continue

CHICAGO — The first group of Chicago Public Schools students are set to return to classrooms for the first time since the pandemic reached the city Monday, as the district moves forward even amid objections from teachers and mixed opinions from parents.

State health officials continue to report thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day, but Chicago’s mayor, schools, teachers, parents and students will face a different test as 6,000 pre-school and special needs students head to class tomorrow.

When they walk into the buildings, there will be signs of the pandemic poth literal and figurative. Masked students will find distanced desks, deep-cleaned classrooms, water fountains off limits, new air filters and plenty of sanitizer.

“What’s gotten lost in the noise is that it’s an option, and 77,000 of our parents of pre-k and our diverse learners have said, ‘I would like to come back,’” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

CPS parent Jill Gewargis works in healthcare and says if everyone follows the rules, in-person learning should be safe.

“I’m really excited about my kids going back, I think e-learning has been difficult for all of us including the teachers,” Gewargis said.

But another CPS parent, Michael Meyers says while making the schools safe for teachers, staff and students won’t be easy, remote learning has been difficult.

“Online versus in-person is completely different, so it’s a massive impact,” Meyers said.

The Chicago Teachers Union continues to strongly oppose the return to in-person learning.

During a virtual meeting last week, teachers expressed serious concerns about the plan and said there was no way to guarantee each school is equally safe.

“We don’t trust going back to school in person,” the CTU’s Jesse Sharkey said. “We have a lot of neighborhoods in chicago where the virus is raging out of control.”

But the CEO of CPS says the plan meets or exceeds public health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the local health departments.

“We have invested over $100 million to ensure that our schools are safe, and students can return to an environment that mitigates the risk of contracting Covid,” Jackson said.

Some parents say often conflicting information from the district, teachers’ union, public health officials and media reports creates confusion.

“I don’t know what to believe. They say these Covid numbers are skyrocketing, but children are less susceptible to it. Who’s right, who’s wrong?” parent Clarence Rappa said.

CPS says teachers who don’t show up for work will not be paid, setting up a potential fight with the union.

Their plan to return to the classroom also calls for another 70,000 students to go back to school on February 1.