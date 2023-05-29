CHICAGO — Chicagoans took to Lakefront beaches in droves on Memorial Day, as the Chicago Police Department manned patrols and bag checks, emphasizing public safety on the national holiday.

“We knew that there was gonna be police officers here,” said Emmanuel Herrera, a beach-goer at North Avenue Beach Monday. “We felt safe. We come here all the time.”

According to police, at least one arrest and a citation have been made so far at North Avenue Beach, the lone arrest happening after a juvenile was caught with a gun at the beach.

The added emphasis from CPD comes three days after an incident where they said a fight broke out with at least one shot being fired among a group of 80 teens the day of beaches opening across Chicago.

Police said no one was injured during the incident and at least two people were taken into custody, including a juvenile.

“We didn’t hear too much about it, but we did hear that there was some commotion going on at the beach,” Herrera said.

Beaches are open until 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, but those who come out can only swim during hours when lifeguards are on duty, which last until 7 p.m.