CHICAGO — Chicago’s annual tradition of the Puerto Rican parade was held Saturday in Humboldt Park.

Division Street was full of celebration as thousands of people honored Puerto Rican art, culture and music.

The showcase of Puerto Rican culture included 37 floats and an estimated 5,000 participants.

The parade is part of the four-day festival.

The celebration of Puerto Rican culture and resiliency will continue throughout the weekend.