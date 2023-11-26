CHICAGO — The holiday weekend is coming to an end and travelers heading back home are flooding Chicago’s airports, train stations and roadways.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), more than 1.65 million people passed through the Midway and O’Hare between last Tuesday and Monday, but the busiest day overall is Sunday.

226,000 people are expected to make their way through O’Hare International Airport on Sunday as many make the trek back home after Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts the number of travelers this week reached numbers even higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Overnight snowfall made for some hazardous driving conditions across Chicagoland in the early morning hours on Sunday, but the snow mostly cleared up by the afternoon hours.

The skies and roadways aren’t the only place seeing the post-holiday congestion. A representative from Amtrak says the the Sunday after Thanksgiving is the single busiest day of the year. About 11,000 people are expected to pass through Union Station on Sunday to board mostly sold-out trains.

Chicago is not the only place with a flood of holiday travelers, TSA predicts that almost 3 million people will be on the move across the country.