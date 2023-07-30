CHICAGO — Thousands of people are filling up several blocks in Pilsen for the last day of the 51st annual Fiesta del Sol, a celebration of Mexican and Latin American culture on Chicago’s South Side.

“First of all, it’s a beautiful day,” said Lupe Perez, an attendee of Fiesta del Sol. “We picked a great day to come. We come every year.”

Fiesta Del Sol first gained traction in the early 1970’s, when community members were celebrating the construction of a new high school in the area.

“This started off as a celebration of the opening of Benito Juarez High School, our local community high school,” said Alex Garcia, co-chair of the Fiesta del Sol.

Over time, Fiesta del Sol has proven to be a significant economic driver for the City of Chicago, attracting more than half-a-million people over the course of the four day event.

“When I go to Mexico, normally there are street fairs [like this],” said Nicolle Arriaga, a first-time attendee of the festival. “And actually, it feels like home. I feel like home.”

Folklore dance performances are going on throughout Sunday afternoon into the evening. Fiesta Del Sol is free to attend and it wraps up at 10 p.m. Sunday night.